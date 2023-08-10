Southport receives $250,000 from Golden LEAF to create stormwater system planning study

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $250,000 to the City of Southport on Aug. 3 to develop capital improvement plans to reduce flooding in the area.

The funds are part of the board’s $3,150,518 in funding for 10 projects through Golden LEAF’s Flood Mitigation Program to combat the common flooding that occurs in Southport due to lack of stormwater control measures in place, an undersized and deteriorating stormwater system in place and minimal elevation change to convey water to an ultimate discharge.

“The Golden LEAF Foundation was entrusted by the N.C. General Assembly to administer a program for local governments working to mitigate flooding in their community,” said Golden LEAF President Scott T. Hamilton. “We are pleased to support the City of Southport’s efforts to alleviate flooding by funding the necessary components for a stormwater plan.”

According to a press release from Golden LEAF, the stormwater planning study will evaluate projects with the main purpose of reducing flooding by increasing the capacity and efficiency of the system and placing them into the city’s capital improvement plan.

“We are excited and grateful for this funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation. This will help Southport make educated decisions to alleviate flooding economically and expeditiously in the City,” City Engineer Tom Zilinek said.

The planning study of the system will have the following steps:

Completing ‘a full inventory of the stormwater system surveying the system components, to be incorporated into the City’s GIS.’ This includes evaluating conditions such as collapsed pipes, debris clogging the basins/pipe and root intrusion and assessing and replacing the elements that are no longer viable.

Gathering information to address system issues.

Preparing an engineering report/capital improvement plan to help guide the city on improvements and the costs involved.

