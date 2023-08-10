Senior Connect
Southport Police Department to host its first National Night Out

Southport
Southport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport announced that its police department is scheduled to host a National Night Out event on Friday, Aug. 18.

According to the announcement, this will be the first NNO event in Southport.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie,” the city states in its announcement. “Southport Police Department officers and command staff will be present for meet-and-greets, equipment displays, handouts, and giveaways.”

The event is scheduled to be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Taylor Field Park, located at 409 E Nash St.

“Police Chief Todd Coring states that he is excited for the first annual National Night Out event in Southport. Southport Police Department is a community-oriented department and events like National Night Out only strengthens the department’s relationship with its residents and community members,” the release adds.

