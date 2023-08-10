Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office investigating after person injured in Bladen Co. shooting

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning.

“At 2:07 am Bladen County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a shooting,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states. “The call came in from the 500 block of Berry Lewis Road, Bladenboro. At this time the victim is currently being treated with life-threatening injuries. This is currently an open investigation. At this time this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Officials said they could not release any further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at 910-862-6960.

