Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Kentucky authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a child has died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene and performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a preliminary investigation indicated the boy accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or how the boy got ahold of the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
Kawaun Marquee Canty
Wilmington PD: 38 grams of cocaine, 82 bindles of heroin and other drugs seized during search
Ulysses Jahiem Page
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to April shooting in Wilmington
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
Matthew Ferster
Trial scheduled for man indicted in 2020 triple fatal boat collision

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
White supremacist accused of threatening jury, witnesses in trial of Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
The Pender County Board of Education pulled 40 titles from school libraries while the books are...
Pender County Board of Education to consider reviewing book policy
A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital...
‘She was like sunshine’: Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say
Melvin Campbell, former sergeant for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Columbus Co. Commissioners agree to settle with former deputy in wrongful termination lawsuit
Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm