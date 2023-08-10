Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Scientists discover new species of giant amphibian in Australia

Scientists discovered a new species of giant amphibian after a fossil was found in a retaining wall in Australia. (Credit: UNSW Sydney, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have discovered a new species of giant amphibian after its fossil was found in Australia.

The 240 million-year-old fossil was inside quarry rocks that were intended for constructing a wall.

The new species has been named Arenaerpeton supinatus, which means supine sand creeper.

It is believed to have inhabited freshwater rivers during the Triassic period.

Scientists say the fossil shows nearly the entire skeleton and the outline of its skin.

It is rare for something this old to be this intact and with the soft tissue preserved.

The fossil is set to be displayed at the Australian Museum in Sydney later this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
Ulysses Jahiem Page
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to April shooting in Wilmington
Kawaun Marquee Canty
Wilmington PD: 38 grams of cocaine, 82 bindles of heroin and other drugs seized during search
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Fired Wilmington police officer indicted on multiple charges

Latest News

Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner...
Parent of Coach will buy Versace owner Capri in $8.5 billion deal
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump’s aide are due back in court in the classified documents case
Operation Topcat would like to introduce Wisteria, who is looking for her forever home.
Clear the Shelters: Wisteria from Operation Topcat
Source: CNN/ALAN DICKAR/TMX/MARJORIE ST. CLAIR/FACEBOOK/GOVERNOR JOSH GREEN/JEFF MELICHAR/CLINT...
Deadly wildfires whip across Hawaii