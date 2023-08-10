Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pender County Board of Education to consider reviewing book policy

Pender County Board of Education to consider reviewing book policy
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education is considering updating its policy regarding reviewing challenged books.

Currently, books can be removed from individual schools within the district. Eight books were previously removed from schools across the district earlier this year.

Under the proposed policy change, however, if a book is removed from a school due to inappropriate content such as obscene language or sexual innuendo, it would need to be reviewed by all schools of the same age group.

The current policy will stay in place until the board officially votes on the matter.

Related: Pender County Board of Education bans eight books from list of 40 following review
Related: Seven books pulled from four schools in Pender County

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
Kawaun Marquee Canty
Wilmington PD: 38 grams of cocaine, 82 bindles of heroin and other drugs seized during search
Ulysses Jahiem Page
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to April shooting in Wilmington
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
Matthew Ferster
Trial scheduled for man indicted in 2020 triple fatal boat collision

Latest News

Melvin Campbell, former sergeant for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Columbus Co. Commissioners agree to settle with former deputy in wrongful termination lawsuit
Riegelwood truck crash
One killed and one injured in crash on NC 87 near Riegelwood
Community Spotlight
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Child Development Center, Inc. provides special education for children
Accident involving Wave Bus
Four injured in crash involving Wave Transit bus at Dawson St.