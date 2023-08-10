Pender County Board of Education to consider reviewing book policy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education is considering updating its policy regarding reviewing challenged books.

Currently, books can be removed from individual schools within the district. Eight books were previously removed from schools across the district earlier this year.

Under the proposed policy change, however, if a book is removed from a school due to inappropriate content such as obscene language or sexual innuendo, it would need to be reviewed by all schools of the same age group.

The current policy will stay in place until the board officially votes on the matter.

