Pender Arts Council to host reception, film

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender Arts Council will host a film and reception on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The Pender Arts Council has invited Claudia Stack to present and discuss her documentary, Under the Kudzu. She will be accompanied by additional guest speakers and community members.

The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pender Arts Council location, the former Dees Drugstore, at 111 S. Wright Street in Burgaw.

Under the Kudzu traces the history of two Rosenwald schools in Pender County, NC. built during the segregation era. Alumni and former teachers share their experiences in this moving documentary about the African American sacrifice for education,” a news release states. “Under the Kudzu won the Director’s Choice Award at the Cape Fear Independent Film Festival and was screened at the NTHP Rosenwald School Conference. Lessons from the Rosenwald Schools enhance cultural understanding and inclusion sharing how the schools fostered a culture of excellence.”

Admission to the event is free.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

