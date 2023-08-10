One killed and one injured in crash on NC 87 near Riegelwood

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - One person is dead and another injured after a car crash on NC-87 between Old Lake Road and Riegel Course Rd just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire-Rescue, an 18-wheeler was stopped in traffic due to road construction when a box truck rear-ended it.

The passenger of the box truck was reported killed and the driver was injured and taken to hospital.

NC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

WECT has reached out for more information.

