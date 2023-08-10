Northwest man pleads guilty, sentenced in rape case

NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - A man in Brunswick County plead guilty and has been sentenced in relation to a rape case, according to police.

According to a representative with the Northwest Police Department, Nicholas Antonio Raye plead guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 9, to second degree forcible rape and indecent liberties with a child.

Raye received a minimum of 58 months (4 years and 10 months) and a maximum of 130 months (10 years and 10 months) in the Department of Adult Corrections.

