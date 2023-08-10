Loud Music Company set to play WECT Sounds of Summer concert tonight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Loud Music Company is set to hit the stage Thursday, Aug. 10, at Wrightsville Beach Park for the last WECT Sounds of Summer concert of the year.

The show is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. WECT’s Gannon Medwick will host the concert.

You’re invited to bring your coolers, lawn chairs and blankets, but no alcohol is allowed at the park.

If the concert is canceled due to weather, this story will be updated accordingly.

