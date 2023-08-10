Senior Connect
Leland Fire & Rescue saves dog from Footpath Rd. house fire

Leland Fire and Rescue responding to Footpath Rd fire
Leland Fire and Rescue responding to Footpath Rd fire(Leland Fire/Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Footpath Road at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews arrived to find smoke over the garage and they quickly deployed handlines to the second floor to knock the fire out.

Crews were able to save one dog and no one was injured. The home suffered extensive damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

