Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Instacart now accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery shopping in all 50 states

Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.
Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.(Instacart/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is accepting food stamps in all 50 states.

That means customers can now buy groceries online with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Instacart previously launched a pilot program in Alaska with Safeway stores. It has expanded to more than 10,000 stores across the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, more than 42 million people are enrolled in SNAP.

For more information, visit Instacart’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
Kawaun Marquee Canty
Wilmington PD: 38 grams of cocaine, 82 bindles of heroin and other drugs seized during search
Ulysses Jahiem Page
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to April shooting in Wilmington
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
Matthew Ferster
Trial scheduled for man indicted in 2020 triple fatal boat collision

Latest News

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa.,...
5 killed when RV blows tire, crashes head-on into tractor-trailer
Lori Anne Salem, Assistant Vice Provost and Director of the Student Success Center, left, hosts...
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignments
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles