Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

High-intensity activated crosswalk to be installed at Market and 21st St. to promote pedestrian safety

A high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) or pedestrian hybrid beacon will be going in along...
A high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) or pedestrian hybrid beacon will be going in along Market St. at the intersection with 21st St.(WECT)
By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some changes are coming for pedestrians and drivers in Wilmington.

A high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) or pedestrian hybrid beacon will be going in along Market St. at the intersection with 21st St.

The said crosswalk is the first within the city limits, and second in the region, with the first of its kind being located at Causeway and North Channel drives in Wrightsville Beach.

Wilmington’s traffic engineer Denys Vielkanowitz says this specific intersection needs further safety precautions rather than what is currently there.

“Market Street is narrower along this corridor. It’s one of the narrower four-lane sections of roadways in this region. I would say anytime that we can provide pedestrians a way to give the vehicle drivers a red indication, meaning that they need to stop, is going to make that crosswalk itself safer,” said Vielkanowitz.

Currently, there is no button at the crosswalk that pedestrians can push, to signal to drivers that a person may begin crossing the road.

Therefore, Veilkanowitz says a prominent flashing light should make a big difference. However, he also stresses the importance of understanding how these crosswalks work, so they can be utilized both effectively and safely.

“Initially, the drivers are presented with flashing yellow, followed by steady yellow, followed by a steady red, very standard operation of a normal traffic signal,” said Veilkanowitz. “And then the feature of this beacon, is once the pedestrians have most likely cleared the crosswalk, it will begin to bounce and say okay, now it’s safe to say you can stop and then go if it’s clear to go. And then after a certain period after that, the signal will go back to dark where nothing will be illuminated. Drivers can just go along their merry way.”

Veilkanowitz says this isn’t the last HAWK signal residents will see.

“Wherever they’re applicable, is where we’ll consider installing them,” he said.

As for when people can see this HAWK signal at Market and 21st, Vielkanowitz tells me the project is already funded, so once the city decides on a bidder, workers will begin construction, with it taking about a year to complete.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Cash 5 Lottery
Wilmington man wins $726,439 lottery jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
The item was discovered by Barbara Parker's 11-year-old nephew over the weekend.
Investigation underway after family discovers ‘bone’ near Southport waterfront
Rip current safety
Danger on the Coast: Changes happening at Fort Fisher after dozens of water rescues, deadly Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
Wrightsville Beach could address green dye being dumped into water
Novant Health holds hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed training at local church
Novant Health holds hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed training at local church
Eden Village tiny homes
Officials say there is a process to filling all the homes at Eden Village
A 'do not disturb' sign and barrier tape marks the location of a sea turtle nest in North...
New barrier tape spreads awareness about sea turtle nests in North Topsail Beach