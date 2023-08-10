High-intensity activated crosswalk to be installed at Market and 21st St. to promote pedestrian safety

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some changes are coming for pedestrians and drivers in Wilmington.

A high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) or pedestrian hybrid beacon will be going in along Market St. at the intersection with 21st St.

The said crosswalk is the first within the city limits, and second in the region, with the first of its kind being located at Causeway and North Channel drives in Wrightsville Beach.

Wilmington’s traffic engineer Denys Vielkanowitz says this specific intersection needs further safety precautions rather than what is currently there.

“Market Street is narrower along this corridor. It’s one of the narrower four-lane sections of roadways in this region. I would say anytime that we can provide pedestrians a way to give the vehicle drivers a red indication, meaning that they need to stop, is going to make that crosswalk itself safer,” said Vielkanowitz.

Currently, there is no button at the crosswalk that pedestrians can push, to signal to drivers that a person may begin crossing the road.

Therefore, Veilkanowitz says a prominent flashing light should make a big difference. However, he also stresses the importance of understanding how these crosswalks work, so they can be utilized both effectively and safely.

“Initially, the drivers are presented with flashing yellow, followed by steady yellow, followed by a steady red, very standard operation of a normal traffic signal,” said Veilkanowitz. “And then the feature of this beacon, is once the pedestrians have most likely cleared the crosswalk, it will begin to bounce and say okay, now it’s safe to say you can stop and then go if it’s clear to go. And then after a certain period after that, the signal will go back to dark where nothing will be illuminated. Drivers can just go along their merry way.”

Veilkanowitz says this isn’t the last HAWK signal residents will see.

“Wherever they’re applicable, is where we’ll consider installing them,” he said.

As for when people can see this HAWK signal at Market and 21st, Vielkanowitz tells me the project is already funded, so once the city decides on a bidder, workers will begin construction, with it taking about a year to complete.

