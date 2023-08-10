Senior Connect
Four injured in crash involving Wave Transit bus at Dawson St.

Accident involving Wave Bus
Accident involving Wave Bus(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are responding to a crash involving a Wave Bus at the intersection of South 10th St. and Dawson St that occurred at around 4:47 p.m.

According to a WPD spokesperson, a driver of a sedan ran a red light and hit the Wave Transit bus.

Four people have sustained minor injuries. All four injuries were reporetd from the sedan and not the bus.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

