Fork N Cork in Carolina Beach to close on Sunday one week after owner’s passing
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Fork N Cork in Carolina Beach announced on its Facebook page that Sunday, Aug. 13, will be its last day of business.
“We’re circling the wagons around the heart of James’ Fork n Cork legacy and will focus on the original downtown location. So come help us go out with a bang and enjoy 25% off all food and spirits! That’s right, everything! Thank you for having us, it’s been our pleasure!” Fork N Cork wrote.
The chef and owner of Fork N Cork, James Smith, passed away unexpectedly on July 30.
