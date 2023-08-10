Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Fork N Cork in Carolina Beach to close on Sunday one week after owner’s passing

James Smith
James Smith(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Fork N Cork in Carolina Beach announced on its Facebook page that Sunday, Aug. 13, will be its last day of business.

“We’re circling the wagons around the heart of James’ Fork n Cork legacy and will focus on the original downtown location. So come help us go out with a bang and enjoy 25% off all food and spirits! That’s right, everything! Thank you for having us, it’s been our pleasure!” Fork N Cork wrote.

The chef and owner of Fork N Cork, James Smith, passed away unexpectedly on July 30.

Related: Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away
Related: Celebration of life held for chef and restaurant owner James Smith

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
Kawaun Marquee Canty
Wilmington PD: 38 grams of cocaine, 82 bindles of heroin and other drugs seized during search
Ulysses Jahiem Page
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to April shooting in Wilmington
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
Matthew Ferster
Trial scheduled for man indicted in 2020 triple fatal boat collision

Latest News

Leland Fire and Rescue responding to Footpath Rd fire
Leland Fire & Rescue saves dog from Footpath Rd. house fire
Wrightsville Beach
Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach nominated for Southern Living’s lists
Southport
Southport receives $250,000 from Golden LEAF to create stormwater system planning study
UNCW to use overflow housing for incoming freshman
UNCW to use overflow housing for incoming freshman