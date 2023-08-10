Fork N Cork in Carolina Beach to close on Sunday one week after owner’s passing

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Fork N Cork in Carolina Beach announced on its Facebook page that Sunday, Aug. 13, will be its last day of business.

“We’re circling the wagons around the heart of James’ Fork n Cork legacy and will focus on the original downtown location. So come help us go out with a bang and enjoy 25% off all food and spirits! That’s right, everything! Thank you for having us, it’s been our pleasure!” Fork N Cork wrote.

The chef and owner of Fork N Cork, James Smith, passed away unexpectedly on July 30.

