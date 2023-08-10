FOCUS Broadband awards $10,000 to Leland for Founders Park improvements
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - FOCUS Broadband announced on Thursday, Aug. 10, that it has awarded a $10,000 Connect Grant to the Town of Leland for improvements to Founders Park.
According to the announcement, the grant will be used to install enhanced Wi-Fi and security at the park.
“These enhancements will have a tremendous impact for park visitors by increasing opportunities for community engagement and economic development, as well as providing free broadband access for residents in the Town of Leland and surrounding municipalities,” FOCUS Broadband states in its release.
“Representatives from the Town of Leland applied for the grant as part of the Founders Park Improvement Project,” the release adds. “The project will bring new amenities to the park, including an amphitheater, splashpad, a Veterans Memorial and an updated playground.
“With the grant funding, the Town of Leland plans to expand Wi-Fi access throughout the park, offering internet access to visitors and vendors who may attend local events and need internet access for commercial sales. The grant will also help in installing security cameras at Founders Park.”
