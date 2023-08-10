First Alert Forecast: risk of gusty storms Thursday, hot humid & unsettled beyond

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast ticks rain chances upward Thursday as morning warming teams with a streaky jet stream disturbance. Expect scattered storms to possibly pool into a line between the late morning and middle afternoon hours. As any storms that manage to pop would tend to quickly scoot eastward across the Cape Fear Region, please plan to keep an eye to the western sky and your WECT Weather App!

Stay weather aware in southeast North Carolina beginning Thursday morning as a cluster of strong or even severe thunderstorms moves into the area. This is a spring-like system with a lot of wind energy. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/CkF5vhqMzM — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) August 9, 2023

Apart from any strong showers and / or gusty, cooling storms, temperatures are likely to reach for the lower 90s Thursday. Higher humidity will lead to more stressful heat index values above 100. Heat and scattered showers and storms will remain in the mix through the weekend with a slight drop in temperatures next week.

Thursday surf: breakers of one to two feet, a low to moderate rip risk, and water around 84.

New tropical storm development remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin this week.

