WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire Thursday in Landfall in Wilmington.

Firefighters arrived at 824 Arboretum Drive at approximately 2 p.m.

A resident in the area told WECT that workers putting in flooring in a house nearby saw flames coming through the roof of the house.

We’ll update this story as we get more information.

