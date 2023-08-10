Senior Connect
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Child Development Center, Inc. provides special education for children

By Ava Brendgord
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Child Development Center, Inc. has one goal: to provide the highest quality education to children affected by disabilities.

The school teaches children, ages 2 to 5, who have special needs and who are typically developing. They serve children with a variety of special needs, including, down syndrome, developmental delays, mobility impairments, special medical needs, autism, and hearing, speech, and visual impairments.

The Development Center has contracts with the Brunswick, Pender, and New Hanover County school districts, so if a child is noticeably struggling, the district gets in contact with the CDC.

“[The children] will go through an evaluation process where they will determine if they are eligible for our services. If they are, and they require developmental day placement, they will send them here,” Executive Director Heather Ratliff said.

Along with traditional classes, the CDC offers therapy sessions for speech, occupational, or physical needs, all while making it feel like a regular school day.

That’s the goal of this local nonprofit: to give young children with special needs one-of-a-kind care without sacrificing the joy and fun of childhood.

Ratliff has served as the executive director of the CDC for over 20 years. She describes the beauty in watching her students learn, develop, and gain new skills.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “We have children who come in with wheelchairs and walkers who can then walk the aisle at graduation.”

The Child Development Center is always taking donations. To donate, you can visit their website here.

