Columbus Co. Commissioners agree to settle with former deputy in wrongful termination lawsuit

Melvin Campbell, former sergeant for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Melvin Campbell, former sergeant for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners entered into a settlement with former sergeant Melvin Campbell in the federal lawsuit against former Columbus County Sherriff Jody Greene and the sheriff’s office on Thursday afternoon.

“The settlement was reached after several weeks of mediation between parties and we are confident that the settlement is fair and reasonable given the circumstances surrounding the actions of former Sherriff Steadman Jody Greene,” the board wrote in a press release.

The county’s portion of the settlement is $300,000 from the county’s general fund balance, and the remainder will be paid by the county’s insurance.

Former Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments were captured on an audio recording and released in September of 2022.

Campbell filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against Greene, current Sheriff Bill Rogers and the sheriff’s office, alleging that Greene demoted Black employees on the command staff after taking office in January of 2023.

