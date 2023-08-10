Cape Fear Community College alumni nominated for Primetime Emmy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Thursday, Aug. 10, that an alumni has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy.

According to the announcement, Susan Russell has been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited Series or Anthology Movie.

Russell has been nominated for her work as a costume supervisor on George and Tammy.

“Susan has worked on sets in various costumer roles since 2011, when she served as a Costume Assistant Intern on the Heart of the Country set. She is best known for her costume work on The Originals, The Darkest Minds, Shaft, and Doom Patrol. This is Susan’s first Emmy nomination,” the college states in its release.

We are so excited to see talented alumni like Susan Russell achieve such recognition on a global stage. This nomination exemplifies the high standard of education and practical experience our Film and Video Production Technology program provides.

“The Primetime Emmy Awards, organized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, is a prestigious event that celebrates excellence in the television industry,” CFCC adds. “The Emmy Awards were initially scheduled for September 18 but have been postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“The entire CFCC community sincerely congratulates Susan Russell for this outstanding accomplishment.”

I am thrilled and honored by this recognition and humbled to see my dedication to the craft acknowledged. My journey through the CFCC film program has been invaluable, equipping me with the tools to bring stories to life on screen. The opportunity to return to my home state to pursue my passion has been a dream realized, and I am grateful to have had the chance to contribute to the art form I adore in the place where it all started for me.

Susan Russell (Cape Fear Community College)

