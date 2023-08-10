Cape Fear Community College alumni nominated for Primetime Emmy
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Thursday, Aug. 10, that an alumni has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy.
According to the announcement, Susan Russell has been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited Series or Anthology Movie.
Russell has been nominated for her work as a costume supervisor on George and Tammy.
“Susan has worked on sets in various costumer roles since 2011, when she served as a Costume Assistant Intern on the Heart of the Country set. She is best known for her costume work on The Originals, The Darkest Minds, Shaft, and Doom Patrol. This is Susan’s first Emmy nomination,” the college states in its release.
“The Primetime Emmy Awards, organized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, is a prestigious event that celebrates excellence in the television industry,” CFCC adds. “The Emmy Awards were initially scheduled for September 18 but have been postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
“The entire CFCC community sincerely congratulates Susan Russell for this outstanding accomplishment.”
For more information on Cape Fear Community College’s Film and Video Production Technology program, please visit the CFCC website.
