Cameron Art Museum to unveil new outdoor sculpture with ‘Fam Fest’ Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum is hosting a Fam Fest for the unveiling of its latest outdoor sculpture on Saturday, August 12.

The event will start at 10 a.m. with the unveiling of the ‘Ode to Oblio’ sculpture by Dana Gingras, who created the piece in 2006 inspired by the 1971 animated film ‘The Point.’

The museum’s executive director, Heather Wilson, visited the WECT studio to talk about the free events happening this weekend.

The event will also feature a variety of art activities, including face painting by Funomenal Faces, live music, family-friendly tours of CAM’s exhibition and a special screen of ‘The Point’ at noon.

