Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Autopsy says elderly Greenville woman stabbed 35 times in her home

An autopsy just released says an elderly Greenville woman was stabbed at least 35 times in her home late last year.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy just released says an elderly Greenville woman was stabbed at least 35 times in her home late last year.

The body of Barbara Fenner was found in her Contentnea Street home on December 29th after police went there for a welfare check. Family members told police the last time they spoke to Fenner was on Christmas Eve.

The autopsy says most of the stab wounds were to the 79-year-old woman’s face and neck, while she was also stabbed in her chest and shoulder areas. Three “sharp force injuries” were found on her left hand, a possible sign that the woman fought her attacker.

Police never released how the woman was killed.

A week after the murder, Dennis Marshall, of Greenville, was arrested in Ahoskie for Fenner’s death. Police never revealed a possible motive but did say that Marshall also lived in the West Greenville community.

Dennis Marshall charged with murder
Dennis Marshall charged with murder(PCSO)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman suffered life-threatening...
Sheriff’s office investigating after person injured in Bladen Co. shooting
The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says...
Wilmington police seeking assistance in identifying man accused of assaulting, robbing Wave Transit passenger
More than 1,000 customers lost power in New Hanover on Thursday.
Thousands without power after storm hits Cape Fear region
A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
Crash on NC 87
Driver charged after deadly crash on NC 87 near Riegelwood

Latest News

Pixie is a very sweet girl who loves people.
Pet of the Week: Pixie from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Pixie is a very sweet girl who loves people.
Pet of the Week: Pixie from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
The team won six games in a row to earn the title of Dixie Youth World Series Champions on Aug....
Leland baseball team takes home Dixie Youth World Series title
A judge has handed down a sentence for the man who was accused of killing his father.
St. George man sentenced in murder of his own father
Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen meeting.
Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen approves adoption of ordinance to help protect local waters