Autopsy says elderly Greenville woman stabbed 35 times in her home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy just released says an elderly Greenville woman was stabbed at least 35 times in her home late last year.

The body of Barbara Fenner was found in her Contentnea Street home on December 29th after police went there for a welfare check. Family members told police the last time they spoke to Fenner was on Christmas Eve.

The autopsy says most of the stab wounds were to the 79-year-old woman’s face and neck, while she was also stabbed in her chest and shoulder areas. Three “sharp force injuries” were found on her left hand, a possible sign that the woman fought her attacker.

Police never released how the woman was killed.

A week after the murder, Dennis Marshall, of Greenville, was arrested in Ahoskie for Fenner’s death. Police never revealed a possible motive but did say that Marshall also lived in the West Greenville community.

Dennis Marshall charged with murder (PCSO)

