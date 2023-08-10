Authorities still seeking information in 2022 Bladen Co. hit and run case

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has announced that it is still seeking the public’s help concerning a fatal hit and run that happened near Tar Heel in 2022.

“On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at approximately 10:08 p.m., a fatal collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist took place on NC87 south of Tar Heel in Bladen County. A passenger vehicle was traveling north on NC87 and struck a bicycle, killing the rider. After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling north on NC87,” the NCSHP release states.

Authorities previously identified 45-year-old David Bartlee Gainy II, of White Oak, as the victim.

According to the announcement, the suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2007-2008 Acura TL with damage to the front right bumper and passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NCSHP office in Bladen County at (910) 642-7169.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.