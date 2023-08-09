Wilmington Police Department invites community to vote on name of new horse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is inviting the community to vote on the name of its newest horse.

“For now, he doesn’t have a name. That’s where we need YOUR help! The contest will remain open until August 22,” a WPD social media post from Tuesday states.

You can vote on the name of the 10-year-old Percheron draft mix horse via this form.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.