Wilmington Police Department invites community to vote on name of new horse

A Wilmington Police Department mounted unit who has not been named as of Aug. 8, 2023.
A Wilmington Police Department mounted unit who has not been named as of Aug. 8, 2023.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is inviting the community to vote on the name of its newest horse.

“For now, he doesn’t have a name. That’s where we need YOUR help! The contest will remain open until August 22,” a WPD social media post from Tuesday states.

You can vote on the name of the 10-year-old Percheron draft mix horse via this form.

