Wilmington PD: 38 grams of cocaine, 82 bindles of heroin and other drugs seized during search

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has shared details about a WPD narcotics unit search at 330 Sumter Dr. that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

“The search warrant stemmed from a two-month long investigation by investigators where some of the information was provided via the WPD tip 411 program. Kawaun Marquee Canty a 42-year-old man was arrested for trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in opium amongst numerous other drug related offenses,” a WPD announcement states.

According to police, 38 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of methamphetamine, 366 grams of marijuana, 82 bindles of heroin, 118 doses of Percocet, and over $8,000 in currency were seized during the search.

“This case is a good example of how a citizen can utilize the tip 411 program to provide the WPD with information anonymously,” the announcement continues.

