Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington PD: 38 grams of cocaine, 82 bindles of heroin and other drugs seized during search

Kawaun Marquee Canty
Kawaun Marquee Canty(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has shared details about a WPD narcotics unit search at 330 Sumter Dr. that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

“The search warrant stemmed from a two-month long investigation by investigators where some of the information was provided via the WPD tip 411 program. Kawaun Marquee Canty a 42-year-old man was arrested for trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in opium amongst numerous other drug related offenses,” a WPD announcement states.

According to police, 38 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of methamphetamine, 366 grams of marijuana, 82 bindles of heroin, 118 doses of Percocet, and over $8,000 in currency were seized during the search.

“This case is a good example of how a citizen can utilize the tip 411 program to provide the WPD with information anonymously,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Cash 5 Lottery
Wilmington man wins $726,439 lottery jackpot
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
The item was discovered by Barbara Parker's 11-year-old nephew over the weekend.
Investigation underway after family discovers ‘bone’ near Southport waterfront
Rip current safety
Danger on the Coast: Changes happening at Fort Fisher after dozens of water rescues, deadly Fourth of July weekend
A photo of James Smith provided by his brother, Dustin
Celebration of life held for chef and restaurant owner James Smith

Latest News

Matthew Ferster
Trial scheduled for man indicted in 2020 triple fatal boat collision
Southport fire crews respond to gas leak at the Landing Subdivision on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023
Five homes evacuated due to gas leak in Southport
Thalian Hall's main stage
Opera House Theatre Company to perform Man of La Mancha
Members of the UNCW Student Veterans Organization celebrate with alumni and dignitaries at the...
University of North Carolina Wilmington receives Purple Heart Designation