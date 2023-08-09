Senior Connect
University of North Carolina Wilmington receives Purple Heart Designation

Members of the UNCW Student Veterans Organization celebrate with alumni and dignitaries at the...
Members of the UNCW Student Veterans Organization celebrate with alumni and dignitaries at the Cape Fear Purple Heart Dinner on Aug. 5, 2023. Left to Right: Allen Patrick, co-director of the Cameron Executive Network, Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient; Will Messick, alum; Chancellor Aswani K. Volety; Leanne Churchill, alum and former SVO President; Deon Wrenn, student; Dusty Sanders, SVO vice president; Dakota Lowery, student; Bill Kawczynski, Director Military Affairs; Camden Ege, program coordinator, Office of Military Affairs; Natalie Lewis, SVO President; Devon Chambers, alum.(Jeff Janowski/UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced Tuesday that it is now an official Purple Heart Designated University.

The school described the designation as “an affirmation of the university’s commitment to those who have been wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. armed services.”

Chancellor Aswani K. Volety read the proclamation during the Cape Fear Purple Heart Dinner on Sunday, Aug. 5.

“The support and official recognition by Chancellor Volety means a great deal to all Seahawks who have served this great nation, but especially, for those who have received the Purple Heart Medal,” said Bill Kawczynski, director of the UNCW Office of Military Affairs. “This is another shining example of how UNC Wilmington supports its military community and is truly Like No Other.”

The Purple Heart Medal is awarded to people wounded or killed in action against enemies of the United States.

