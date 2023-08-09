Senior Connect
Trial scheduled for man indicted in 2020 triple fatal boat collision

Matthew Ferster
Matthew Ferster(Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial of Matthew Ferster is set for the week of Aug. 28, according to the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office.

Ferster was indicted on three counts of second-degree murder in 2020 following a collision between the boat he was driving and another boat on the Waccamaw River. The collision resulted in the death of three people.

Ferster and the other driver, Travis Suggs, were also facing charges of operating a boat while impaired, per N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission officials.

Garrett Smith, 21, Jennifer Hayes, 37, and Megan Lynn, 21 were passengers of Suggs’ boat and died due to the collision. Suggs and another person on the boat received minor injuries, while Ferster and his passenger were not injured.

Previously in 2020: Driver in triple fatal boat collision indicted on murder charges

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

