Trial scheduled for man indicted in 2020 triple fatal boat collision

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial of Matthew Ferster is set for the week of Aug. 28, according to the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office.

Ferster was indicted on three counts of second-degree murder in 2020 following a collision between the boat he was driving and another boat on the Waccamaw River. The collision resulted in the death of three people.

Ferster and the other driver, Travis Suggs, were also facing charges of operating a boat while impaired, per N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission officials.

Garrett Smith, 21, Jennifer Hayes, 37, and Megan Lynn, 21 were passengers of Suggs’ boat and died due to the collision. Suggs and another person on the boat received minor injuries, while Ferster and his passenger were not injured.

