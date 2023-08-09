Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Student nicknames now need parental consent in some Florida school districts

Two Florida school districts are requiring parental consent before teachers will acknowledge nicknames. (WESH, SEMINOLE CO PUBLIC SCHOOL, CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - On the heels of a new school year, two Florida districts are changing their policies about student names.

If a student prefers to be called something other than their legal name, the child’s parent must submit written consent before the schools in Seminole and Orange counties will acknowledge it.

Some feel the policy is targeting transgender students, and many of the teachers already overwhelmed by what they’re allowed to do or say in the classroom say this is one regulation too much.

Parents in Seminole County received notification by email stating if a student prefers a nickname, the school will use it, but only with written permission from a parent.

“They can put any of their preferred nicknames. Some students go by their middle name. There are a lot of different variations, but anything that’s a deviation from legal name will need that parent consent,” Katharine Crnkovich, chief communications officer with Seminole County Schools, said.

Orange County schools sent a memo with a similar parental authorization attached, calling on “parents to specify the use of any deviation from their child’s legal name in school.”

The memo included an example for a transgender student, stating “if the student’s legal name is Robert, but the student identifies as a transgender girl and uses the name Roberta, the parent may authorize a teacher or other personnel to call the student Roberta.”

Faculty still would be barred by state rules from using pronouns. Orange County said they will stick with student names.

All of it is intended, according to state leaders, to have parents in more control of their child’s school environment.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, said many of the new rules are driving teachers and candidates away.

“We have more than 900 more vacancies this year than we had last year,” Spar said.

He added that teachers feel they’re under a microscope for how they speak with a student or the curriculum they present.

“My daughter, who is just going into 9th grade, her English teacher just quit last week,” Spar said. “So here we are about to start the next school year, and a really good English teacher is walking away from public schools.”

Seminole County’s schools suggest parents should expect to be asked for more input than ever because of the state’s mandates on what can and cannot be taught or presented.

“There are going to be new consents that are required that districts must provide, and so that covers before, during, and after-school activities that are school based, school-sponsored activities,” Crnkovich said.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Cash 5 Lottery
Wilmington man wins $726,439 lottery jackpot
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
The item was discovered by Barbara Parker's 11-year-old nephew over the weekend.
Investigation underway after family discovers ‘bone’ near Southport waterfront
A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
Rip current safety
Danger on the Coast: Changes happening at Fort Fisher after dozens of water rescues, deadly Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old man struggles through Arizona heat waves without electricity, running water