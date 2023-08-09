Senior Connect
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her office says

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during the Senate Intelligence hearing, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Mariam Zuhaib | AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress, fell in her home and went to a hospital, her office said on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old California Democrat, who has faced mounting concerns about her health and her ability to perform the duties of a senator, “briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” her office said in a statement.

All of her scans were clear, and she returned home, said her spokesman Adam Russell, who provided no further details.

The San Francisco hospital visit comes after Feinstein missed months of work in Washington earlier this year when she was hospitalized for the shingles virus and its side effects. Since her return to work in May, she has traveled the Capitol halls in a wheelchair and has often appeared confused and disoriented.

Feinstein has defended her ability to perform her job, though her office said in May that she was still experiencing vision and balance impairments from the shingles virus.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection in 2024. Several Democrats have already entered the race to replace her.

