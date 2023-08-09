Second of three suspects in Rowan Co. killing, dismemberment enters guilty plea

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lauren Grimes, one of three people charged in the killing and dismemberment of Rowan County teen Michael Earley in 2019, entered a plea of guilty in court on Wednesday.

She pled guilty as charged to felony accessory after the fact to first degree murder, according to Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook. The judge sentenced her to a minimum of 58 months to a maximum of 82 months in prison.

Detectives with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office began the investigation on May 6, 2019, after Michael Elijah Earley was reported missing by his girlfriend. Earley was last seen around 10 p.m. on May 5, 2019, at his home on Sides Road near Haynes Drive, north of Rockwell Park.

A second person has pleaded guilty in connection with the murder of Michael Earley in 2019. (Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

According to warrants, the girlfriend told deputies that Earley tried to make a drug transaction on the night of Sunday, May 5, 2019, with Lauren Grimes and a man named Carlos. The girlfriend never heard from Earley again, the search warrants said.

According to search warrants, Earley was beaten to death. Officially, he died from blunt force injuries to the head, according to the official autopsy. His remains were taken from Sides Road and dismembered, then taken to Rosas’ home on Percy Lane in Rockwell. The remains were burned and buried in the backyard.

When investigators, including Chad Moose of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, went to Rosas’ home, Moose spotted an aluminum baseball bat that appeared to have blood on it. Moose also said that a burn barrel there looked as if it had been recently used.

Moose also noted a shovel in the backyard and freshly turned dirt in a small pile. A black Toyota Camry with cleaning products and a box of rubber gloves inside it was parked at the house. The car was covered with a blanket.

Rosas Jr, 19, was charged, along with Madison Drew Harrington, 18, and Grimes, 19.

According to a warrant, Rosas admitted to the crime and told detectives he fought with Earley and struck Earley with the bat. Rosas said Earley died from the assault. Rosas walked to an area about 100 yards from the house and showed the detectives an area with freshly disturbed dirt that was covered with leaves, warrants stated.

Rosas was charged with murder and felony concealment of death and Harrington was charged with accessory after the fact. Grimes was arrested on May 9, 2019, and charged with accessory after the fact of murder just hours after Harrington was taken into custody.

In December, Carlos Rosas, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felony conceal/destroy remains, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and obstruction of justice.

Following his plea, he was sentenced to between 560 to 730 months in prison.

The third person charged, Madison Harrington, is out on bond and awaiting trial.

On Wednesday, Michael Earley’s father Steve sent a letter to the district attorney’s office expressing his thoughts about the verdict. He also provided the letter to WBTV:

To whom it may concern,

May 5th 2019 will forever be the beginning of a life long nightmare. That was the day my son, Michael Elijah Earley, was brutally and maliciously murdered, dismembered, disgraced, and destroyed as much as physically possible. Nothing can ever be done to reverse the torture that my family will have to endure for the rest of our lives, however at the very LEAST, justice should be served for the guilty party involved.

I am told that 10 years is the maximum sentence for this charge of accessory after the fact. Lauren Grimes’s involvement was not limited to " after the fact” her involvement was ” Before” and “During” the fact. As a matter of fact, Lauren Grimes was the initial contact that started this crime. Lauren Grimes is the owner and driver of the car used in the crime. Lauren Grimes is the one who invited Carlos Rosas” plead guilty to murder” and Madison Harrington to go with her to Michael Earley’s residence where this murder took place.

I personally believe that all three of these defendants willingly participated in these heinous acts of violence, including Lauren Grimes. ANY of them, including Lauren Grimes, could have stopped, walked away, or gotten help for my son at any point, but did NOT.

However, the guilty party made a CONSCIOUS decision NOT to stop participating or to get help.

Ernestine Rose said " Silence is Consent. And Silence where life and liberty is at stake, where by a timely protest we could stay the destroyer’s hand, and do not do so, is as criminal as giving actual aid to the oppressor, for it answers his purpose.”

I also believe the reason we as a community, and country are seeing more severe acts of violence like this one is due to the lack of punishments for the crimes. There is a lack of “FEAR” of doing wrong, a lack of “FEAR” for the punishment. The sentence handed down to this defendant will be a message to other potential criminals. So what kind of message do we want to send ? I want to send the message that says " this type of violence will not be tolerated " !!

I ask the Court to please remember; before you sentence this defendant, my son, Michael Elijah Earley will never come home after 5,10,20 years. He will never have another birthday party, never enjoy another Christmas with his family, never have another Thanksgiving dinner. We will NEVER see his happy smile, nor hear his laughing voice again. If you would ask yourself, If Michael was your son, would you be ok with the verdict ?

I apologize to the court for not being physically present, its only because I can not mentally handle the pain of being there and hearing all of this talked about, and hearing the cries, seeing the tears and pain of my sons mother, and brothers.

Sincerely,

Stephen Earley

