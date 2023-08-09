Opera House Theatre Company to perform Man of La Mancha

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Opera House Theatre Company is set to perform the famous musical Man of La Mancha at the Thalian Hall Main Stage for two weekends beginning Thursday, Aug. 17.

“Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ seventeenth-century masterwork Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the original 1965 production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Cervantes is in prison awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition. He and his fellow prisoners perform a play-within-a-play, telling the story of the elderly Alonso Quijana, who renames himself “Don Quixote” and goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world,” the Thalian Hall website states.

Tickets are available now online at the Thalian Hall website.

The adaption is directed by Ray L. Kennedy and will be performed on:

Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m.

