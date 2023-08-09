NWS: Second tornado confirmed to have gone through Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties
Not only were two tornadoes confirmed from Monday night’s storms, but damaging wind gusts left widespread tree and power line damage across the area.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two tornadoes have now been confirmed by the National Weather Service out of Greenville-Spartanburg from Monday’s storms.
The first was an EF-0 with estimated max winds up to 85 mph based on the damage seen in Mecklenburg County. The tornado was on the ground from 5:06-5:10 p.m. for a path length of 1.8 miles.
The second tornado was an EF-1 that started in Catawba County, tracked through Iredell County and ended in Rowan County.
According to the NWS, an intense swath of straight line wind occurred across central Catawba County Monday afternoon. Peak wind speeds reached 80 mph in a swath extending east from Mountain View to the Newton/Conover area. Large numbers of trees were snapped and/or uprooted with numerous large tree branches downed. Several power poles were snapped and a few structures sustained damage, including a building at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.
The National Weather Service is still conducting their assessment and additional information will be made available as soon as the survey is complete.
