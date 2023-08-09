Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NWS: Second tornado confirmed to have gone through Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties

Not only were two tornadoes confirmed from Monday night’s storms, but damaging wind gusts left widespread tree and power line damage across the area.
By Rachel Coulter and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two tornadoes have now been confirmed by the National Weather Service out of Greenville-Spartanburg from Monday’s storms.

The first was an EF-0 with estimated max winds up to 85 mph based on the damage seen in Mecklenburg County. The tornado was on the ground from 5:06-5:10 p.m. for a path length of 1.8 miles.

Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday night's storms in the Charlotte area.
Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday night's storms in the Charlotte area.(WBTV)

The second tornado was an EF-1 that started in Catawba County, tracked through Iredell County and ended in Rowan County.

The tornado's path was 37.41 miles.
The tornado's path was 37.41 miles.(WBTV)

According to the NWS, an intense swath of straight line wind occurred across central Catawba County Monday afternoon. Peak wind speeds reached 80 mph in a swath extending east from Mountain View to the Newton/Conover area. Large numbers of trees were snapped and/or uprooted with numerous large tree branches downed. Several power poles were snapped and a few structures sustained damage, including a building at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

The National Weather Service is still conducting their assessment and additional information will be made available as soon as the survey is complete.

Not only were two tornadoes confirmed from Monday night’s storms, but damaging wind gusts left widespread tree and power line damage across the area.

Another First Alert Weather Day is in place for Thursday. Watch us live on WBTV and through the WBTV free First Alert Weather App for rain and storm timing updates.

Watch continuous weather coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Cash 5 Lottery
Wilmington man wins $726,439 lottery jackpot
The item was discovered by Barbara Parker's 11-year-old nephew over the weekend.
Investigation underway after family discovers ‘bone’ near Southport waterfront
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
A photo of James Smith provided by his brother, Dustin
Celebration of life held for chef and restaurant owner James Smith
Rip current safety
Danger on the Coast: Changes happening at Fort Fisher after dozens of water rescues, deadly Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Aug. 9, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: hot sun and hazy clouds
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Aug. 9, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Aug. 9, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Aug. 8, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: a brief reprieve from the high humidity
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Aug. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Aug. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Aug. 8, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Aug. 8, 2023