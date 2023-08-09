Novant Health holds hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed training at local church

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health and the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation lead an effort to help reduce the risk of death from cardiac arrest recently

Novant Health held a training event Wednesday at St. Andrew A.M.E. Zion Church to help people learn hands-only CPR. The American Heart Association says that CPR can double or triple the chances of survival if performed immediately after cardiac arrest. They also helped people learn how to stop bleeding.

“Bleeding control is huge. Statistically, we also need the public’s help there. If they have access to bleeding control devices or knowledge and how to do it. It could mean the difference between life and death before we arrived,” said David Glendenning, EMS Education Coordinator for the Mobile Integrated Health Division.

The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation recently funded the purchase of automatic external defibrillators (AEDs), portable machines that shock the heart automatically to get it to start beating. The churches were selected in areas that have higher rates of cardiac arrest 911 calls.

