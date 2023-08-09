Senior Connect
NHC Health and Human Services to host pre-k health fair

New Hanover County Health and Human Services Pre-K Health Fair event
New Hanover County Health and Human Services Pre-K Health Fair event(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services is set to host a pre-k health fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

It will be held at the HHS building at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

Assessments can be scheduled during the fair by calling 910-798-3500, and all students enrolling in pre-k need a health assessment before going into classroom settings.

“The health fair is a great opportunity for families and caregivers to get information and prepare for their student to begin their academic journey,” said Public Health Nurse Team Leader Colleen Applewhite. “We know getting ready for school can be overwhelming, especially for families who are doing the process for the first time. Our team at Health and Human Services wants to make that process as simple as possible.”

NHC says that community partners and county initiatives will be on site as well, including the mobile dental unit, NourishNC, Communities in Schools, Port City United, SafeKids Cape Fear and staff from the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. Kids can take part in face painting, play games, get books and more during the event.

