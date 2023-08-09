Senior Connect
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest

Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail this week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs is facing several charges after he was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and firearms, as well as illegal drugs earlier this week.

Bashaud Breeland, a cornerback who has played eight seasons in the NFL, was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail early Tuesday, records revealed.

Jail records show is facing a list of charges, including the following offenses:

  • Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
  • Altering serial numbers
  • Altering a title
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

A police report associated with his arrest revealed he was in possession of a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, multiple guns, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s.

Police seized the vehicle and weapons along with more than five pounds of marijuana, 62 grams of suspected mushrooms and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop along North Graham Street on Monday afternoon.

Records show he was released within hours of being arrested after posting a $30,000 bond.

Breeland is a native of Allendale, S.C., and played college football at Clemson before being drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft.

In 2018, Breeland agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Panthers, but later had the deal nullified shortly after due to a failed physical, reports said. He never played for Carolina.

He has not played in the NFL since 2021 when he was with the Minnesota Vikings. He remains a free agent.

Across his eight seasons in the league, Breeland recorded 439 tackles and 16 interceptions.

