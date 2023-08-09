New Hanover Co. hosting veteran services info session

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County will host a Veteran Services information session Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Senior Resource Center.

The session will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Advisors will be on site providing one-on-one assistance with benefits, healthcare, community resources and other related topics,” a social media post from the county states.

The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center is located at 2222 College Road in Wilmington.

