Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North Carolina Educational Lottery.

The $3 ticket was purchased from Buy & Go on N. College Road.

“The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million,” according to a news release. “The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X Megaplier hit. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.”

Tuesday’s $1.58 billion jackpot, which is the largest in Mega Millions history, was won by a single ticket bought in Florida.

