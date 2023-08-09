Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North Carolina Educational Lottery.(KBTX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North Carolina Educational Lottery.

The $3 ticket was purchased from Buy & Go on N. College Road.

“The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million,” according to a news release. “The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X Megaplier hit. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.”

Tuesday’s $1.58 billion jackpot, which is the largest in Mega Millions history, was won by a single ticket bought in Florida.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Cash 5 Lottery
Wilmington man wins $726,439 lottery jackpot
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
The item was discovered by Barbara Parker's 11-year-old nephew over the weekend.
Investigation underway after family discovers ‘bone’ near Southport waterfront
Rip current safety
Danger on the Coast: Changes happening at Fort Fisher after dozens of water rescues, deadly Fourth of July weekend
A photo of James Smith provided by his brother, Dustin
Celebration of life held for chef and restaurant owner James Smith

Latest News

Southport fire crews respond to gas leak at the Landing Subdivision on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023
Five homes evacuated due to gas leak in Southport
Thalian Hall's main stage
Opera House Theatre Company to perform Man of La Mancha
Members of the UNCW Student Veterans Organization celebrate with alumni and dignitaries at the...
University of North Carolina Wilmington receives Purple Heart Designation
The 2022 Brunswick County Fall Festival
Brunswick County Fall Festival set for Oct. 26
New Hanover County will host a Veteran Services information session Thursday, Aug. 10, at the...
New Hanover Co. hosting veteran services info session