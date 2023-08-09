Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man charged with attempted murder in connection to April shooting in Wilmington

Ulysses Jahiem Page
Ulysses Jahiem Page(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Wednesday that a Wilmington man has been charged in connection to a shooting at N. 11th Street and Hall Street on April 27.

Police say that numerous shots were fired during the shooting, with one person receiving a non-life-threatening injury.

Per the WPD, 21-year-old Ulysses Jahiem Page is charged with possession of a firearm by felon, attempted first degree murder, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He is being held at the county jail and has been since May on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Cash 5 Lottery
Wilmington man wins $726,439 lottery jackpot
The item was discovered by Barbara Parker's 11-year-old nephew over the weekend.
Investigation underway after family discovers ‘bone’ near Southport waterfront
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
A photo of James Smith provided by his brother, Dustin
Celebration of life held for chef and restaurant owner James Smith
Rip current safety
Danger on the Coast: Changes happening at Fort Fisher after dozens of water rescues, deadly Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

The Elwell Ferry in Bladen County near Kelly
Closure planned for Elwell Ferry this week for maintenance
Through the partnership, CFCC will host and facilitate AJA-designed pilot test courses.
CFCC selected as pilot site for American Jail Association courses
Cape Fear River
NC environmental groups continue legal effort to require health studies on PFAS exposure effects
Jamie Marsicano was charged with assault on a government official in 2020 during the George...
Lawsuit to be filed against CMPD officer, city of Charlotte Wednesday