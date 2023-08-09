Man charged with attempted murder in connection to April shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Wednesday that a Wilmington man has been charged in connection to a shooting at N. 11th Street and Hall Street on April 27.

Police say that numerous shots were fired during the shooting, with one person receiving a non-life-threatening injury.

Per the WPD, 21-year-old Ulysses Jahiem Page is charged with possession of a firearm by felon, attempted first degree murder, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He is being held at the county jail and has been since May on unrelated charges.

