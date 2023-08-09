Leland Town Council to hold public hearing on additions to Malmo Loop Road development

An updated proposal for a development at Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 (Rendering by McKim & Creed, provided by Town of Leland)

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Town Council is set to hold public hearings on additions to development at Malmo Loop Road during a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Malmo Ventures LLC’s original development agreement with the town for 2,796 housing units on 897 acres at Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 was approved by council members last year. Now, the developers are looking to add a 53-acre area, more homes and more space for businesses to the proposal, per the meeting agenda.

The first hearing is for the proposal to zone the new 53-acre property under Leland’s Planned Unit Development (PUD) district.

The second hearing is to amend the development agreement to include the new property.

The amendment puts the development at 949.53 acres with residential and commercial features. It features 360,500 square feet of retail and office space along with 3,397 residential units, including 1,725 single-family units. Compared to the initial agreement, this is an increase of 120,500 square feet of retail and office space and 628 more housing units.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the town’s website.

A previous proposal for the development; note that it includes slightly less land near U.S. 74/76 compared to the proposed amendment. (McKim and Creed, Malmo Ventures LLC)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.