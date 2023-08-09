Senior Connect
Krispy Kreme begins selling its pumpkin spice menu with 2 new doughnuts

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.
Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Gray News) – It may only be August, but Krispy Kreme is ready to dive into fall.

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.

The new doughnuts are the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

The classics returning are the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.
The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.

Seasonal drinks are also on the menu, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte which can be ordered hot, iced, or frozen, and the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which can be made hot or iced.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8. The pumpkin doughnuts can also be found at select grocery stores.

