Five homes evacuated due to gas leak in Southport
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Five homes were evacuated on Wednesday at around noon due to a leak in the man gas line in Southport, according to the Southport Fire Department.
Per the SFD, the homes are in the Landing Subdivision off of East Moore Street.
“We are awaiting the gas company’s arrival. Southport Fire and Southport Police are on scene,” a SFD Facebook post states.
