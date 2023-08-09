First Alert Forecast: storm chances ticking higher Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a decent late summer evening Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will have crested in the lower to locally middle 90s, which is like the previous couple of days. Heat index values will ought to have peaked in the middle 90s to lower 100s, which is, of course, hot, but a shade lower than the last couple of days. Importantly, skies are likely to stay free of rain and storms through most, if not all, of Wednesday evening and night.

Your First Alert Forecast ticks rain chances upward Thursday as morning warming teams with a streaky jet stream disturbance. Expect scattered storms to possibly pool into a line between the late morning and middle afternoon hours. As any storms that manage to pop would tend to quickly scoot eastward across the Cape Fear Region, please plan to keep an eye to the western sky and your WECT Weather App! Apart from any strong showers and / or gusty, cooling storms, temperatures are likely to reach for the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday.

Midweek surf: breakers near two feet, a low to moderate rip risk, and water around 84.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek even further into August with a ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App!

New tropical storm development remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin this week.

Stay sharp and prepared for the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

