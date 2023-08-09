First Alert Forecast: hot sun and hazy clouds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Apart from a stray shower or storm risk, your First Alert Forecast opens with a mix of hot sun and hazy clouds Wednesday. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to locally middle 90s, which is like the previous couple of days. Heat index values will likely crest around 100, which is, of course, hot, but a shade lower than the last couple of days.

Wednesday surf: breakers near two feet, a low to moderate rip risk, and water around 84.

Catch your seven-day forecast:

Or, peek even further into August with a ten-day outlook

New tropical storm development remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin this week.

Stay sharp and prepared for the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season

