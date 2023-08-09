Senior Connect
Fired Wilmington police officer indicted on multiple charges

Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington police officer who was fired last month after his arrest was indicted on multiple charges this week.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Darryl Warren was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, Aug. 7, for driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault on a female, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Warren is accused of hitting his girlfriend with a vehicle while driving while impaired on July 25, according to District Attorney Ben David.

Warren was fired from his position at the Wilmington Police Department on Monday, July 31.

The termination memorandum from Chief Donny Williams to Warren says that a pre-disciplinary conference was held on Monday, during which Warren was “made aware of” the rules violations alleged by an internal investigation and the possibility of disciplinary action. The policies which were violated were “2.05- Obeying the Law”, “2.18- Use of Alcohol While Off Duty” and “2.25- Standard of Conduct.”

Warren appeared in court Monday, July 31, on the charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault on a female. The warrants for the assault charges were served the previous day; he was initially charged after the July 25 incident with driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger.

