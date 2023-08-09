Edgecombe Sheriff: 10-year-old accidentally shoots 1-year-old, adults charged

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A one-year-old is in stable condition after the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says a 10-year-old got a hold of a loaded gun and accidentally shot the child.

The sheriff’s office has charged two adult women who live in the home where it happened with failing to secure the firearm from the children.

Wednesday the sheriff’s office said it received a call from Nash UNC Health Care Police in reference to a 1-year-old child that had been shot in the 100 block of River Run Road in Rocky Mount.

Authorities say 48-year-old Tosha Mayo and 26-year-old Yasmin Mayo were charged and have since been released from jail.

