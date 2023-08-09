Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds

FBI reported over $10 billion lost to cybercrime in 2022
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found the U.S. lacks comprehensive cybercrime data and monitoring, “leaving the country less prepared to combat cybercrime.”

GAO Director of Information Technology and Cybersecurity Marisol Cruz Cain said a dozen federal agencies work to detect, investigate and prosecute cybercrimes, such as credit card fraud or identity theft.

But Cain said because there is not an official definition of cybercrime, data collection is likely inconsistent and incomplete.

“So, each of the 12 entities that are involved in looking at cybercrime in some different way have a different definition of how they’re interpreting what a cybercrime is,” Cain explained. “We definitely need one definition for cybercrime! And that’ll allow you to measure them against each other and really find out what the impact is.”

The Better Cybercrime Metrics Act enacted by Congress last year required the Department of Justice to develop definitions and categories for cybercrimes in its national reporting system, which should help law enforcement agencies comprehensively track and monitor these crimes.

Cain said the damage caused by cybercrime impacts the public in many ways, with children and the elderly being especially vulnerable.

Cain suggested several ways consumers can protect themselves:

  • Use all available phone and security protection
  • Create complex passwords and use two-factor authentication whenever possible
  • Do not click on unknown links
  • Listen to your gut – if something feels off, it probably is

The FBI has more information and cyber safety tips

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Cash 5 Lottery
Wilmington man wins $726,439 lottery jackpot
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
The item was discovered by Barbara Parker's 11-year-old nephew over the weekend.
Investigation underway after family discovers ‘bone’ near Southport waterfront
Rip current safety
Danger on the Coast: Changes happening at Fort Fisher after dozens of water rescues, deadly Fourth of July weekend
A photo of James Smith provided by his brother, Dustin
Celebration of life held for chef and restaurant owner James Smith

Latest News

The Wilmington Police Department announced Wednesday that a Wilmington man has been charged in...
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to April shooting in Wilmington
A Las Vegas mother was arrested on Monday after she allegedly stabbed the parent of another...
Mother accused of stabbing parent picking up kids from school in road rage incident
File - The damage caused by a tornado to Beamer Place Apartments in Houston is seen on Jan. 25,...
Unprecedented levels of damage from storms this year upending US towns and the insurance industry
Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the...
13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US
An updated proposal for a development at Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76
Leland Town Council to hold public hearing on additions to Malmo Loop Road development