Community invited to ribbon cutting and tour of new Tabor City School

Tabor City School in Columbus County, which is set to welcome its first students on Aug. 28, 2023
Tabor City School in Columbus County, which is set to welcome its first students on Aug. 28, 2023
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools has announced a ribbon cutting and tour of the new Tabor City School set for Thursday, Aug. 24, at 9 a.m.

The school is located on 203 Stake Road in Tabor City, and the tours will be self-guided.

“The state-of-the-art facility, containing 45 classrooms and costing approximately 30 million dollars to build, is a consolidation of Tabor City Elementary and Tabor City Middle and will house approximately 550 students when it opens for students on August 28,” a CCS announcement states.

CCS says that the event will be moved indoors if there are issues with weather.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

