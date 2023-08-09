Community invited to ribbon cutting and tour of new Tabor City School

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools has announced a ribbon cutting and tour of the new Tabor City School set for Thursday, Aug. 24, at 9 a.m.

The school is located on 203 Stake Road in Tabor City, and the tours will be self-guided.

“The state-of-the-art facility, containing 45 classrooms and costing approximately 30 million dollars to build, is a consolidation of Tabor City Elementary and Tabor City Middle and will house approximately 550 students when it opens for students on August 28,” a CCS announcement states.

CCS says that the event will be moved indoors if there are issues with weather.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.