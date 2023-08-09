Senior Connect
Closure planned for Elwell Ferry this week for maintenance

The Elwell Ferry in Bladen County near Kelly
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Elwell Ferry, one of only three NCDOT-operated inland cable ferries, will be closed for several hours Thursday, Aug. 10 for maintenance.

According to the NCDOT, the bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The ferry, which is located at 2700 Elwell Ferry Road, runs seven days a week and moves vehicles across the Cape Fear River near Kelly. Having your vehicle moved across the ferry is free.

