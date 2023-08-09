CFCC selected as pilot site for American Jail Association courses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced Wednesday that it has been selected as the official pilot test site for the American Jail Association (AJA) courses.

A news release from the college says the selection ushers “in a groundbreaking opportunity for individuals nationwide to access and benefit from these esteemed education programs. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for enhancing nationwide jail management and correctional officer training standards.”

Through the partnership, CFCC will host and facilitate AJA-designed pilot test courses, offering a “unique opportunity for aspiring and current correctional officers, jail administrators, and law enforcement personnel from any agency in the United States.”

Officials say the pilot test initiative aims to evaluate and refine the course content.

“We are proud to be selected as the pilot test site for the American Jail Association courses,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “This partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing accessible and high-quality education that empowers individuals to excel in their careers and positively impact the communities they serve.”

For more information on CFCC’s law enforcement training offerings, go to cfcc.edu/public-safety/law-enforcement-training/.

